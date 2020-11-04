UrduPoint.com
Three Women Assistant Professors Promoted

Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following recommendations of Public Service Commission, has promoted three women assistant professors to associate professors with immediate effect.

Assistant Professor Government Girls Degree College (GGDC) Nowshera, Faiqa Bibi has been posted as Associate Professor GGDC Thana, Assistant Professor Noreen as Associate Professor Government Frontier College Peshawar and Zeenat Bibi , Assistant Professor GGDC Panjpir Swabi as Associate Professor GGDC Nowshera, said an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

