Three women commit suicide in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Three women committed suicides in different parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said today that 18-year-old Shazia wife of Sabir resident of Garh gulped acid after quarreling with her in-laws. She was rushed to hospital when she died on way to hospital.

In other incident, 20-year-old Maham w/o Elyas resident of Chak No.

344-JB swallowed poisonous pills over domestic dispute. She was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last.

In yet another incident, 29-year-old Sharifan wife of Ashraf resident of Chak No.240-RB swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her family members.

She was shifted to hospital where she expired.

Police handed over all bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.