Three .women commit suicides

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Three women have committed suicides in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said today that 20-year-old Surayya Bibi resident of Sargodha Road swallowed poisonous item after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

As a result, she started feeling dilapidated condition and was rushed to hospital but in vain and she expired.

Similarly, 18-year-old Akhtari Bibi resident of Chiniot and 17-year-old Mehwish resident of Jhang Road also swallowed poison pills over domestic disputes and were shifted to hospitals.

The doctors tried their best to save their lives but in vain and they breathed their last amid receiving treatment.