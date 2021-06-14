UrduPoint.com
Three Women Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:13 PM

Three women committed suicide on Monday at three different villages in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Three women committed suicide on Monday at three different villages in Tharparkar district.

According to details, 22- year old married woman Atraan w/o Ramchand Kolhi ended her life by hanging herself with a tree in Shankar village of taluka Nagarparkar.

Separately, 17- year old Hemanta D/o Sandoo Meghwar took her life by jumping into well. Meanwhile 45 year- old woman Zulekhan w/o Muhammad Ali Nohri ended her life by hanging herself.

Police handed over bodies to heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind extreme step not yet ascertained.

More Stories From Pakistan

