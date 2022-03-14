Three Women Crisis Centers, Shelters houses working in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of Women Rights (MoHR) said that there were three Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women Crisis Centers (SBBWC) and Shelters houses in three districts of Balochistan province.

These centers working under the Women Development Department.

According to MoHR, these centers were established with the objective to protect women against all forms of violence and to eliminate every type of discrimination against women.

The crisis centers were providing number of facilities including temporary shelter to victims of violence in emergencies, medical/ first aid to women in distress, free legal assistance/ aid to women in distress, free social, psychological and legal counseling to the women and liaison with agencies competent to redress grievances of women at individual and collective levels, especially those concerned with combating violence against women.