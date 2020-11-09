Three women die, 2 injured in a road accident near Yazman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as three women died and two other got injured when a speeding rickshaw rammed into a tractor-trolley near Yazman, some 25 kilometres from here this morning.

According to police sources, a speeding rickshaw lost one wheel due to over speeding and lost of control.

Eventually, rammed into a tractor-trolley leaving all the five female passengers injured. Three critically injured women died on the spot who were identified as Laiba Bibi (16 years old), Misbah Bibi (28 years old) and Shahnaz Bibi (48 years old).

The injured women identified as Tayyaba Bibi and Haleema Bibi were rushed to hospital.

Police reached the site of the accident and started the investigation.