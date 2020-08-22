Three women die, 25 injured in Sahiwal road accident

Three women were killed and twenty five others received injuries in a head on collision between tractor Trolley and a troller near Harpa toll plaza in Sahiwal on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Three women were killed and twenty five others received injuries in a head on collision between tractor Trolley and a troller near Harpa toll plaza in Sahiwal on Saturday.

According to a private news channel,three women were died on the spot and twenty five others including twenty four women received severe injuries when a tractor trolley carrying them for cotton-picking collided with a troller near Harpa toll plaza.

All the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical aid.