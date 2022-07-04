UrduPoint.com

Three Women Die In Quetta Rain Related Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

At least three women died in rain related incidents in different parts of Balochistan including the provincial capital on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :At least three women died in rain related incidents in different parts of Balochistan including the provincial capital on Monday.

The torrential rain hit Quetta for 30 minutes after which the roof of the several mud houses were reported to be collapsed at Link Badeni Road, Sadam Phatak Mill area of Sariab and other areas of the city which left many people injured.

According to Edhi resources, three dead bodies of women were shifted to civil hospital in rain related incident at Sariab area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shehk Baloch and Administrator Municipal Corporation Quetta (MCQ) Abdul Jabbar Baloch were monitoring the relief activities.

After the incident, Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Nasir said on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and adviser to CM on Home Ziaullah Langu, rescue team along with relief goods for 50 families were sent to rain affected area of Link Cross Badeni, Sariab and other area to ensure helping of the victims in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Road Died Nasir Women

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 services alert during Eid-ul-Adha vaca ..

Rescue 1122 services alert during Eid-ul-Adha vacations

20 seconds ago
 9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

22 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues directions ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues directions to cancel NAB DGs transfers

23 seconds ago
 Mochko police arrest alleged inter-provincial drug ..

Mochko police arrest alleged inter-provincial drugs smuggler

25 seconds ago
 Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 b ..

Ukraine estimates cost of reconstruction at $750 bn

3 minutes ago
 President HCSTSI demands SSP appointment to contro ..

President HCSTSI demands SSP appointment to control law, order situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.