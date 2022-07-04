Three women die in Quetta rain related incident

At least three women died in rain related incidents in different parts of Balochistan including the provincial capital on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :At least three women died in rain related incidents in different parts of Balochistan including the provincial capital on Monday.

The torrential rain hit Quetta for 30 minutes after which the roof of the several mud houses were reported to be collapsed at Link Badeni Road, Sadam Phatak Mill area of Sariab and other areas of the city which left many people injured.

According to Edhi resources, three dead bodies of women were shifted to civil hospital in rain related incident at Sariab area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shehk Baloch and Administrator Municipal Corporation Quetta (MCQ) Abdul Jabbar Baloch were monitoring the relief activities.

After the incident, Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Nasir said on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and adviser to CM on Home Ziaullah Langu, rescue team along with relief goods for 50 families were sent to rain affected area of Link Cross Badeni, Sariab and other area to ensure helping of the victims in the area.