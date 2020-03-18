UrduPoint.com
Three Women Gunned Down, One Injured In Karak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Three women gunned down, one injured in Karak

An armed person gunned down wife, mother and sister-in-law over a domestic issue in Takhat Nusrati area here on Wednesday

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :An armed person gunned down wife, mother and sister-in-law over a domestic issue in Takhat Nusrati area here on Wednesday.

According to police, the tragic incident occurred in Jandki Zarki Nusrati area within limits of Youqub Shaheed police station where Sajid opened indiscriminate fire on his family members, killing his wife, mother and sister-in-law and injuring wife his brother over a domestic issue.

After registration of the case, the DPO directed for early arrest of the accused and as a result police raided and arrested Aniyatullah. While search operation was launched to arrest another accused Sajid for committing the triple murder.

