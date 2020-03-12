Three women hurt after a roof caved-in Khanewal

Atleast three people including mother and her two daughters sustained injuries after roof of a house caved-in at Kacha Khooh 8/9-R area on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast three people including mother and her two daughters sustained injuries after roof of a house caved-in at Kacha Khooh 8/9-R area on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a roof of a house suddenly caved-in due to continuous rains in Kacha Khooh area in which three people namely Sarwar Bibi w/o Iqbal, Anwar Bibi d/o Iqbal and Nida bibi d/o Iqbal.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first-aid.