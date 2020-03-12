UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Women Hurt After A Roof Caved-in Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

Three women hurt after a roof caved-in Khanewal

Atleast three people including mother and her two daughters sustained injuries after roof of a house caved-in at Kacha Khooh 8/9-R area on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast three people including mother and her two daughters sustained injuries after roof of a house caved-in at Kacha Khooh 8/9-R area on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, a roof of a house suddenly caved-in due to continuous rains in Kacha Khooh area in which three people namely Sarwar Bibi w/o Iqbal, Anwar Bibi d/o Iqbal and Nida bibi d/o Iqbal.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first-aid.

Related Topics

Injured Rains

Recent Stories

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

6 minutes ago

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

24 minutes ago

EU Disapproves of US' Unilateral Entry Ban on Euro ..

9 minutes ago

US-Aid delegation for employing modern technology ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.