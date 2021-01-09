Three women hurt in accident in khanewal

Three women of the same family were wounded when their car hit with tractor trolley here on Saturday mornind near Qasim Bagh

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Three women of the same family were wounded when their car hit with tractor trolley here on Saturday mornind near Qasim Bagh.

The injured including zohaan, w/o Farooq Marwar, Hira d/o Farooq and Marwa d/o Farooq were belonged to Lahore.

Rescue 1122 had shifted wounded persons to District Headquarter Hospital for emergency treatment.

Reason of accident was yet to be discovered, it was said.