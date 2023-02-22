Three women injure in separate incidents of torture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least three women were injured in multiple incidents of stabbing, firing and torture in different parts of the city here Wednesday.

As per the police report, Muhammad Adnan had a scuffle with his wife, Kainat Bibi over a domestic issue. In a fit of anger, he opened fire on the woman which resulted in severe injuries on her arm and leg.

She was moved to Nishtar hospital sharply by the households.

Makhdoom Pur Police Station registered the case to initiate formal action.

In the second incident, a citizen named Muhammad Zubair called up Mumtazabad police station as the accused who's brother-in-law in the relation injured his sister by stabbing her before fleeing.

Police termed the domestic dispute as the reason of the fight between the couple. The victim was shifted to Nishtar hospital by the rescuer.

In last incident, Lohari Gate Police Station started an investigation on the report of a woman for subjecting her to torture by her brothers in law.

The woman named Kiran Liaquat called up 15 to inform that the accused, Khurrum along with three unidentified accomplices in a drunk state broke into her home in absence of her husband and started beating her on the accusation of living in adultery.

Police registered the case before holding an inquiry.