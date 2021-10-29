UrduPoint.com

Three Women Injured In Cylinder Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

Three women injured in cylinder blast

At least three women were injured when a cylinder exploded in Taali Mori Dheri Hassanabad area, Rescue 1122 reported on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least three women were injured when a cylinder exploded in Taali Mori Dheri Hassanabad area, Rescue 1122 reported on Friday.

Fire engines reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

They also shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as Hina 16, Noreen bibi 45,Moomina bibi 18.

The victims reportedly were busy in daily household works. A victim was busy in cooking food. Suddenly, the cylinder exploded with a huge blast due to gas leakage.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Rescue 1122 Women Gas

Recent Stories

Biden says pope called him 'good Catholic' in meet ..

Biden says pope called him 'good Catholic' in meeting before G20

4 minutes ago
 Spanish teen Alcaraz reaches Vienna semi-final

Spanish teen Alcaraz reaches Vienna semi-final

4 minutes ago
 Biden meets with Macron for first time since subma ..

Biden meets with Macron for first time since submarine spat

4 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supp ..

Mushaal Mallick appreciates Australian MP for supporting Kashmir cause

7 minutes ago
 Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at S ..

Greek Coast Guard Rescues 400 People Stranded at Sea

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

Pakistan-China Industrial Expo 2021 opens

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.