Three women injured in cylinder blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least three women were injured when a cylinder exploded in Taali Mori Dheri Hassanabad area, Rescue 1122 reported on Friday.

Fire engines reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

They also shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured were identified as Hina 16, Noreen bibi 45,Moomina bibi 18.

The victims reportedly were busy in daily household works. A victim was busy in cooking food. Suddenly, the cylinder exploded with a huge blast due to gas leakage.