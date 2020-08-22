UrduPoint.com
Three Women Injured In Roof Collapsed

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Three women injured in roof collapsed

Three women were injured seriously as the roof of a mud house collapsed during rain in Dhaney village here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Three women were injured seriously as the roof of a mud house collapsed during rain in Dhaney village here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Khalida Bibi,65, Nazia Bibi, 35, and Eman Fatima, 15, were sleeping in their house when the roof caved in.

The rescuers gave first aid and shifted them in critical condition to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital.

