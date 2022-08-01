UrduPoint.com

Three Women Killed As Roof Collapses In Takhbai

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Three women killed as roof collapses in Takhbai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :At least three women were killed and five others including four children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Madi Baba area of Takhbai tehsil, in the vicinity of Spina police station on Monday morning.

Police said excessive rains caused roof of a dilapidated house to cave in, killing three women of the same family at the scene and injuring five others in Madi Baba.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies and the injured from the rubble and shifted them to THQ Hospital Takhtbai.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Same Women Family From Rains

Recent Stories

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

Death toll from Balochistan floods rises to 136

24 minutes ago
 Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity ..

Retailers worried and depressed due to electricity bills

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities i ..

PM arrives in Quetta to review relief activities in flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.