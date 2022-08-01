Three women killed as roof collapses in Takhbai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :At least three women were killed and five others including four children were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Madi Baba area of Takhbai tehsil, in the vicinity of Spina police station on Monday morning.

Police said excessive rains caused roof of a dilapidated house to cave in, killing three women of the same family at the scene and injuring five others in Madi Baba.

Rescue workers retrieved the bodies and the injured from the rubble and shifted them to THQ Hospital Takhtbai.