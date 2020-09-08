Three women killed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Three women were killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that a woman, Afshan Bibi, wife of Shafqat of Chak No 494-GB, swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with her in-laws over a domestic dispute. She was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last.

In another incident, Amir Razzaq of Chak No189-JB shot dead his wife Amina Bibi in X-block of Madina Town. She was living with her parents and had refused to come to her husband's house due to domestic disputes.

In yet another incident, unidentified assailants shot dead a 40-year-old woman Sofia Lateef in Chak No 204-RB Canal Road and escaped from the scene.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.