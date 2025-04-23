Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) At least three women were shot dead in two separate incidents in Mardan district, police informed on Wednesday.

Police said the first incident occurred near the Jrando Bridge in Mardan, where a man named Tahir allegedly opened fire inside his home, killing his mother and young sister.

The FIR stated that the suspect shot dead both following a dispute over property distribution. A case has been registered against him on the complaint of his father, Muhammad Gul.

The second incident took place in Hathiyan, where a man named Meherban Shah reportedly shot and killed his wife during a verbal altercation inside their home.

Lundkhwar Police Station registered a case based on the complaint of the couple’s daughter and have arrested the accused.

APP/vak