Open Menu

Three Women Killed In Separate Incidents In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) At least three women were shot dead in two separate incidents in Mardan district, police informed on Wednesday.

Police said the first incident occurred near the Jrando Bridge in Mardan, where a man named Tahir allegedly opened fire inside his home, killing his mother and young sister.

The FIR stated that the suspect shot dead both following a dispute over property distribution. A case has been registered against him on the complaint of his father, Muhammad Gul.

The second incident took place in Hathiyan, where a man named Meherban Shah reportedly shot and killed his wife during a verbal altercation inside their home.

Lundkhwar Police Station registered a case based on the complaint of the couple’s daughter and have arrested the accused.

APP/vak

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

11 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

18 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

26 minutes ago
 The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

16 hours ago
 Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

16 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan