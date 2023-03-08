UrduPoint.com

Three Women Killed In Two Road Accidents In DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Three women were killed in two different road accidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Three women were killed in two different road accidents in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

In the first incident, two women were killed when a motor car going from Dera city to Kathgarh met with a terrible accident near the Dhalla area of Paharpur Police Station.

According to the details, Syed Arslan Zaidi, a resident of Chah Syed Munawar Shah, along with his mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, was going to Kathgarh from Dera city via car. The car driver lost control due to high speed and hit a tree near Dhalla.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, while the mother of Syed Arsalan Zaidi, 42 years old (N bibi) wife of Kamran Zaidi, and 62 years old grandmother (K bibi) died on the spot while Syed Arsalan Zaidi and his aunt got serious injuries and were immediately shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, DI Khan. Sister of Syed Arslan Zaidi miraculously remained safe.

The funeral prayers of the two deceased women were performed in Imambargah Chah Syed Munawar Shah and Kathgarh. Later, both women were buried in the Kathgarh cemetery.

In the second incident, the mother died while her son was seriously injured after a tanker hit a motorcycle on Kokar Adda in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

According to the details, Ghulam Farooq Awan, son of Muhammad Maqbool Awan and resident of Larr, filed a report with Saddar Police Station that his brother Muhammad Akram, 26 and his mother, 47 were travelling on Dera Chashma Road via motorbike.

Due to the negligence of the tanker's driver, the tanker collided with the motorcycle and his mother died on the spot while his brother, who was riding the motorcycle, was seriously injured and immediately rushed to the DHQ Hospital, DI Khan.

Police registered the case and further investigation was underway.

