Three women of family die as roof of house caved in

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Three women of a family died when roof of their house suddenly caved in Swabi district on Wednesday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Jalano village where a mother and her two daughters were killed.

The Yar Hussain police rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims with the help of residents from debris of the house.