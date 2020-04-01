UrduPoint.com
Three Women Of Family Die As Roof Of House Caved In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Three women of family die as roof of house caved in

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Three women of a family died when roof of their house suddenly caved in Swabi district on Wednesday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Jalano village where a mother and her two daughters were killed.

The Yar Hussain police rushed to the spot and retrieved the victims with the help of residents from debris of the house.

