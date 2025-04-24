Three women of family killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Three women of a family were killed in a road mishap when a car rammed into a tree due to over-speeding on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Talha, a resident of Melsi, along with family was going to Khanewal by car to attend a ceremony at his relatives.

All of a sudden, the car rammed into a tree due to over speeding.

Resultantly, three women of the family including his wife 25-year of Malaika, sister Maryam (23) and three year old niece Aliza died at the spot while Talha sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to hospital, however, police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.

APP/aaj