Three workers die of poisonous gas in sewerage line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Three workers died of poisonous gas while connecting an illegal sewerage connection in the line near the fish farm, Satiana Road in Sadar police area on Friday.

The dead sanitary workers were identified as Zulfiqar, Naeem Abbas, and Ansar.

According to Rescue-1122, the workers were connecting an illegal connection in a sewerage line at a private farm house near a fish farm on Satiana Road late Thursday when they died of poisonous gas in the line. The rescuers fished out the bodies from the sewerage line. The police concerned also reached the site and took the bodies into its custody and initiated legal action.

The incident remained hidden from locals as well as the media for several hours.

However, the Water and Sanitation Agency spokesman said on Friday that the agency has no link with the killing of workers as the farm owner did not take any permission from the agency for the illegal sewerage connection. The workers were called for the connection privately to work at night.

He said that WASA had submitted its report on the incident to the competent authority and legal action will be taken against those responsible as per law.