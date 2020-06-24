Three workers injured in Faisalabad

Three workers were injuried when roof of a power loom factory collpased in Samanabad police area here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Three workers were injuried when roof of a power loom factory collpased in Samanabad police area here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, roof of local power loom factory situated at Sitara Colony Risala Road here caved in early in the morning due to rains.

As a result, three workers-- Muhammad Bilal (26), Khalil Ahmad (24) and Muhammad Usman (25) buried under debris.

On information Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and pulled out the victimsfrom debris and shifted them to DHQ Hospital.