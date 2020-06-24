UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Workers Injured In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:22 PM

Three workers injured in Faisalabad

Three workers were injuried when roof of a power loom factory collpased in Samanabad police area here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Three workers were injuried when roof of a power loom factory collpased in Samanabad police area here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, roof of local power loom factory situated at Sitara Colony Risala Road here caved in early in the morning due to rains.

As a result, three workers-- Muhammad Bilal (26), Khalil Ahmad (24) and Muhammad Usman (25) buried under debris.

On information Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and pulled out the victimsfrom debris and shifted them to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Police Road Rescue 1122 Rains

Recent Stories

Kiev Says Received Shipment of Javelin Missiles Fr ..

1 minute ago

Photo finish: end of an era as Olympus sells camer ..

2 minutes ago

Scholar Dr Mughees-ud-din passes away

2 minutes ago

Governor bars universities from expelling students ..

2 minutes ago

India Registers 15,900 New COVID-19 Cases As Upwar ..

8 minutes ago

SMC budget to be presented on June 25

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.