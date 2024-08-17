Three workers killed as roof collapsed in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Three workers were killed and another injured in a roof collapse in Faisalabad's industrial area on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials said that the incident happened in a factory located in Faisalabad industrial area, where the roof of a factory room collapsed due to heavy rain,

Rescue officials said that the incident took place in a room of cement roof manufacturing factory.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve the bodies and the injured worker from the debris.

The victims were transported to the hospital for further medical assistance.

Authorities have noted that the room where the workers were residing lacked proper structural integrity, leading to the fatal incident.

Police started further investigation into the incident.