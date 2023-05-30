UrduPoint.com

Three Workers Killed, One Injured As Bailey Bridge Collapses Near Muzaffarabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Three workers killed, one injured as bailey bridge collapses near Muzaffarabad

At least three workers were killed and one injured when an under-construction bailey bridge collapsed during installation at Dhani in Pattika Tehsil, some 50 kilometres from here on Tuesday, police said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :At least three workers were killed and one injured when an under-construction bailey bridge collapsed during installation at Dhani in Pattika Tehsil, some 50 kilometres from here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the official, workers were installing a bailey bridge on River Neelum when the beam collapsed, causing 4 of them to fall in the river.

The rescuer retrieved one body and three injured from the river as two of them later died at the health facility.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch. Anwar Ul Haq has ordered an inquiry into the incident and expressed grief and sorrow with the families of the deceased persons.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Died Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regulating non-Muslim place ..

FNC approves draft law regulating non-Muslim places of worship

3 minutes ago
 EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security ..

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security Data-Sharing Project - Report ..

11 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Min ..

Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in Oslo - Globa ..

11 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launc ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launch of website for registration

11 minutes ago
 Medical screening of Lahore police officials conti ..

Medical screening of Lahore police officials continues

11 minutes ago
 Islam teachings real solution for societal issues: ..

Islam teachings real solution for societal issues: Federal Minister for Educatio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.