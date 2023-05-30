Three workers killed, one injured as bailey bridge collapses near Muzaffarabad

At least three workers were killed and one injured when an under-construction bailey bridge collapsed during installation at Dhani in Pattika Tehsil, some 50 kilometres from here on Tuesday, police said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :At least three workers were killed and one injured when an under-construction bailey bridge collapsed during installation at Dhani in Pattika Tehsil, some 50 kilometres from here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the official, workers were installing a bailey bridge on River Neelum when the beam collapsed, causing 4 of them to fall in the river.

The rescuer retrieved one body and three injured from the river as two of them later died at the health facility.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch. Anwar Ul Haq has ordered an inquiry into the incident and expressed grief and sorrow with the families of the deceased persons.