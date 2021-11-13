Three workshop owners held over child labour

Three workshop owners were arrested on the charge of child labour on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Three workshop owners were arrested on the charge of child labour on Saturday.

According to official sources, the teams of labour department during inspection of child labour held three workshop owners- Abdul Razaq, Muhammad Farooq and Arasalan Ali for taking forced child labour from children. The labour departmenthas handed over the owners to police.

Cases have been registered against the accused.