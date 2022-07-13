UrduPoint.com

Three Year Child Dead Body Recovered From Nullah

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 07:41 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A three year child drowned in nullah when a house wall was collapsed in Rawalpindi due to monsoon rain.

Rescue 1122 officials recovered the dead body of child namely Azhan from nullah near the Ahmedabad stop and later shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, The emergency service, Rescue-1122, which was fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, was put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue-1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Leh during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room. The City District Government Rawalpindi had also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

