Three-year old baby dies of 'wrong injection'

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :A three-year old baby died shortly after the 'medical practitioner' allegedly administered her a wrong injection at a private hospital located at H-block here , informed the police on Thursday.

Resident of suburban village 325 EB, Kamran and his wife, told the police that they took away her daughter named Hoorain Fatima at Doctor Shahid Rafiq's hospital in fever condition where the staff administered her a wrong injection. As soon as she got injected, condition of the baby started turning deteriorated and she died into arms of the mother.

It infuriated heirs of the baby who raised protest and later broke flower vessels and window pans placed inside the hospital.

The corpse was shifted to THQ hospital.

Heirs of the deceased also blocked Lahore road to hold demonstration against the doctor and hospital's staff. Parents demanded of Model Police Station to launch action against the accused staff of the hospital for the incident.

Dr Shahid Rafiq, on the other hand, said the child was injected to control her fever. But unfortunately, it held reaction which caused her death after few minutes. The doctor said they couldn't be blamed for death as they had tried their best to save the life but in vain.

Police have started investigation.