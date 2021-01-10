UrduPoint.com
Three-year Old Boy Reunited With Parents

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Three-year old boy reunited with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Shahzad Town police on Sunday reunited three-year old missing boy with his family, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a woman informed Shehzad town police that her three-year old son Muhammad Toheed had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Butar constituted special team under supervision of DSP Mubarik Ali to trace the missing boy. This team including SHO Shahzad Town police station Kamal Khan searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps.

Various people were inquired about the missing boy Muhammad Toheed and finally police team succeeded to recover him safely from Shakrial area following which he was reunited with his parents.

The family has thanked the police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.

