Three years old child killed in road mishap in Bannu

BANNU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) A three years old child killed while another injured when a Qingqi rickshaw hit with Kurram bridge said police here on Saturday.

The child identified as Abdur Rehman resident of Dwa Ghara was died on the spot while Abdul Aziz sustained injuries.

The police have registered the case.