Three Years Old Child Killed In Road Mishap In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 03:56 PM

Three years old child killed in road mishap in Bannu

A three years old child killed while another injured when a Qingqi rickshaw hit with Kurram bridge said police here on Saturday

BANNU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) A three years old child killed while another injured when a Qingqi rickshaw hit with Kurram bridge said police here on Saturday.

The child identified as Abdur Rehman resident of Dwa Ghara was died on the spot while Abdul Aziz sustained injuries.

The police have registered the case.

