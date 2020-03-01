Three years old girl died in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A three year old girl died when struck by a vehicle outside the district administration organized Farmers' Market at the Expo Center on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Hoor daughter of Abdul Ghaffar.

According to police, a car owned by a farmer hit the girl who had come with her family to visit the market on the street outside the Expo Center.

In reaction to the incident, people forced the farmers' market to close.

SHO Javed Jalbani of Pinyari police station, in whose limits the incident happened, told that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded.