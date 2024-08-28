Three-years-old girl drowns in canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Three-years-old girl drowned in a canal near tehsil Sammundri on Wednesday.

On being informed, a rescue team rushed to the site immediately and rescued the girl who was a resident of Mohala Ashrafabad. She was shifted to THQ hospital where she expired. The girl was playing on the embankment of the canal when she fell in the water.

The identification of the girl was yet to be established.