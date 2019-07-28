UrduPoint.com
Three Years Old Kidnapped Child Recovered, 2 Suspects Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police on Sunday recovered 3 years old child who was kidnapped from Qasimabad area and the police also apprehended 2 suspects.

The police spokesman informed that the police traced the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

He told that the police raided a house in a slum area in Qasimabad and recovered 3 years old Wazir Ali Bhand and arrested the suspects Mehboob Jatoi and Allahdad Jatoi.

The spokesman said a man riding a motorbike kidnapped the child on July 25 and the incident's initial complain was lodged at Nasim Nagar police station.

The SSP on Sunday handed over the child to his father Akbar Bhand.

