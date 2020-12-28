Three years tenure of Chief Prosecutor Ehtisab Bureaue extended

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice, Law and Parliamentary Affairs has extended three years tenure of Chief prosecutor Sardar Aslum Khan Accountability Bureau AJK, said a notification issued here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice, Law and Parliamentary Affairs has extended three years tenure of Chief prosecutor Sardar Aslum Khan Accountability Bureau AJK, said a notification issued here on Monday.

In a separate notification, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice, Law and Parliamentary Affairs appointed Rashid Rasheed Advocate as Assistant Advocate General Mirpur for three years tenure.