Three Years Tenure Of Chief Prosecutor Ehtisab Bureaue Extended

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:23 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice, Law and Parliamentary Affairs has extended three years tenure of Chief prosecutor Sardar Aslum Khan Accountability Bureau AJK, said a notification issued here on Monday.

In a separate notification, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice, Law and Parliamentary Affairs appointed Rashid Rasheed Advocate as Assistant Advocate General Mirpur for three years tenure.

Pakistan

