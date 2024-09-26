Three Young Girls Drown Into Pond In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Three young girls drowned into a pond when they went to take water for their home uses here in Mubarki area of Koh-Suleman.
According to details, the girls went to the pond to take water when one of them slipped into it. The other two jumped into the pond to save her but all of them drowned.
The deceased girls were identified as nine-year-old Maniya daughter of Laal Din, 10-year-old Shagufta daughter of Ashiq Hadyani and Rubina daughter of Rafique.
After receiving information about the incident, the local people recovered the bodies of the drowned girls and handed them over the heirs.
It is said that all the three drowned girls were hailing from the same family.
