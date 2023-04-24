UrduPoint.com

Three Youngsters Injured In Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Three youngsters injured in accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Three youngsters were seriously injured in a road accident in Sialkot.

According to rescue spokesperson, three youngsters (25-year-old Usman, 23-year-old Muhammed Faizan and 27-year-old Chand) were injured seriously in a collision between motorcycle and van near Akbarabad Chwok, Aimenabad Road.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot, provided first aid and shifted them to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot.

The youngsters were the residents of Gujranwala, said rescue officials.

