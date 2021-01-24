Three youngsters killed as dumper hits motorcycle in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :At least three youngsters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speedy dumper in Lahore on early Sunday morning.

According to rescue sources the accident occurred in front of Gora Qabristan near Bhatti Chowk where a rashly-driven dumper hit a motorcycle, killing three persons on the spot.

The driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.