Three Youngsters Killed In Road Mishap In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 02:12 PM

Three youngsters killed in road mishap in Lahore

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Three youngsters have been killed by a speeding truck in Lahore.According to police, three youngsters were travelling on a motorcycle at Bhati Gate when a speeding truck hit them and as a result all of them died on the spot.

"The deceased were identified as Arsalan, Ahmad and Akhter," the authorities said adding that the truck driver fled away from the scene soon after the incident.The police have registered a case into the accident.

