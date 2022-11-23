Three youngsters who die in road accident laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Three friends who lost their lives during an accident as their motorcycle collided with stones present on the road, were laid to rest at local graveyards.

According to Rescue 1122, their friends namely Mazhar Abbas, Shaban Ali and Muhammad Ali were returning home after attending a Mehfal-e-Milad at Bahar-e-Madeenah on late at night.

All of a sudden, their motorcycle collided with a heap of stones, lying on an under-construction road near Shah Rukn-e-Aalam colony. Resultantly, they died. Thousands of citizens including MPAs Javed Akhtar Ansari, and Nadeem Qureshi attended the funeral ceremony.

The deceased were laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard. The whole residential area was very much sad following the tragic incident.