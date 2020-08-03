Three youth arrested for displaying weapon on video

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Nishatabad police claimed to have arrested three youth for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

A police spokesman on Monday said Naveed, Zubair and Waheed of Chak No.

7-JB displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

On information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused.

A special team headed by SHO Nishatabad Rai Muhammad Farooq was constituted whichconducted raids and arrested the accused.

The police also recovered one Kalashnikov and two rifles with a number of rounds.