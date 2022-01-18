Three youth arrested over aerial firing

Chak Jhumra police arrested three youth on the charge of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chak Jhumra police arrested three youth on the charge of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media.

Police said here on Tuesday that three persons including Ikram Subhani, Nadeem and Ejaz resident of Chak No.293-RB resorted to aerial firing and shared its video on social media.

On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan took serious notice of the incident and directed the police concerned to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The team conducted raids and arrested all the three accused,besides recovering weapons and bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.