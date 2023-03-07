UrduPoint.com

Three Youth Die In Road Accident In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 08:11 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Three young men belonging to the Hindu community lost their lives in a road accident between a tractor trolley and a motorbike on the National Highway near the Central Prison here on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Three young men belonging to the Hindu community lost their lives in a road accident between a tractor trolley and a motorbike on the National Highway near the Central Prison here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the trolley driver hit the motorbike these three men were riding on.

The police informed that 18 years old Karan and 24 years old Ajay were declared dead when they were taken to Liaquat University Hospital while 23 years od Sanjay died during treatment in the hospital.

The police arrested the driver, Zulfiqar Ali Dal, and impounded his vehicle. However, no FIR was lodged till the filing of this report.

The dead bodies were handed over to the families after completing the medicolegal formalities.

