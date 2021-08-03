Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Three youth died of electrocution in different incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Abid Ali, r/o Raja Park Samanabad was walking in street when he received a fatal electric shock from stagnant rainwater. He died on the spot.

In another incident, Asad Ali r/o chak 423-GB was repairing electric motor in Tandlianwala when he received fatal electric shock and died instantly.

Separately, a class-III student Iftikhar of Chak 392-GB Tandlianwala suffered severe electricshock while switching on a pedestal fan and he died on the spot.

The police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.