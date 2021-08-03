UrduPoint.com

Three Youth Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:34 PM

Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Three youth died of electrocution in different incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Three youth died of electrocution in different incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that Abid Ali, r/o Raja Park Samanabad was walking in street when he received a fatal electric shock from stagnant rainwater. He died on the spot.

In another incident, Asad Ali r/o chak 423-GB was repairing electric motor in Tandlianwala when he received fatal electric shock and died instantly.

Separately, a class-III student Iftikhar of Chak 392-GB Tandlianwala suffered severe electricshock while switching on a pedestal fan and he died on the spot.

The police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Student Died Tandlianwala Asad Ali Abid Ali From

Recent Stories

Media urged to create awareness for importance of ..

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

17 minutes ago
 21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 Rostec, Corpoelec Agree to Cooperate to Ensure Ven ..

Rostec, Corpoelec Agree to Cooperate to Ensure Venezuelan Energy Security

18 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

UAE announces 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

36 minutes ago
 Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor gi ..

Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor girls into custody

1 hour ago
 Sixteen more killed, dozens rescued in India's mon ..

Sixteen more killed, dozens rescued in India's monsoon deluge

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.