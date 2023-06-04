UrduPoint.com

Three Youths Killed In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :As many as three youths were killed in different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Sunday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, a rickshaw driver was shot killed by assassinations in broad daylight on Rawalpindi road in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station.

Police sources said that Nasir Khan- a native of Hangu district of KP was shifted in the town due to some old enmity and driving a rickshaw to earn.

On Sunday, when he was coming on his rickshaw on Rawalpindi road, three masked men riding a motorcycle intercepted him and showered bullets over him, as a result, he died on the spot.

The assassinators managed to escape from the scene successfully. In the second incident, a 17 years old man died while catching fish through a generator in the river Indus near Jalalia in the limits of Hazro Police station. Hospital sources said that the man identified as Asad Khan was catching fish when he received an electric shock and died on the spot.

In another incident, a 16 years old boy identified as Muhammad Ramzan was electrocuted when he received an electric shock while working on a boring machine in the village Lub Meel in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

