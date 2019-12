Three youths were hit to death by a vehicle near here on Saturday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Three youths were hit to death by a vehicle near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Dilawar, Habib and Nawaz were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them on Hafizabad Road.

Resultantly, the three youths died instantly.