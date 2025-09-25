Open Menu

Three Youtubers Booked For Promoting Gambling Platforms

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Three Youtubers booked for promoting gambling platforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered three separate cases against well-known social media influencers for allegedly promoting illegal online trading applications and gambling platforms on social media, as part of an intensified nationwide crackdown.

According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the agency summoned the accused -- Iqra Kanwal aka 'Sistrology', Nadeem Mubarak aka 'Nani Wala' and Muhammad Hussain-- three times to record their statements, but they deliberately avoided cooperating with the investigation. The three are accused of promoting illegal online trading applications and misleading the Pakistani public by enticing them with promises of high profits to invest in these apps.

Special raid teams have been formed by NCCIA to apprehend the suspects in the registered cases, added spokesperson.

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

26 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

43 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

50 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

3 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

3 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan