Three Youtubers Booked For Promoting Gambling Platforms
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered three separate cases against well-known social media influencers for allegedly promoting illegal online trading applications and gambling platforms on social media, as part of an intensified nationwide crackdown.
According to an NCCIA spokesperson, the agency summoned the accused -- Iqra Kanwal aka 'Sistrology', Nadeem Mubarak aka 'Nani Wala' and Muhammad Hussain-- three times to record their statements, but they deliberately avoided cooperating with the investigation. The three are accused of promoting illegal online trading applications and misleading the Pakistani public by enticing them with promises of high profits to invest in these apps.
Special raid teams have been formed by NCCIA to apprehend the suspects in the registered cases, added spokesperson.
