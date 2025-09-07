Thrill, hope and livelihoods: KP’s bold leap into adventure tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Amid the whispers of deodara and pine forests besides the roar of cascading rivers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is scripting a bold new chapter in its story that blends adrenaline with economic revival.

Known for its breathtaking mountains, snowfall and ancient Gandhara civilization, KP is now swiftly emerging as Pakistan’s adventure sports capital, turning thrill-seeking into a national asset.

From skiing on the snow-dusted slopes of Malam Jabba and Kalam to rafting through the foaming white waters of Kunhar River in Mansehra, KP's rugged mountains terrains is becoming a magnet for both local adventurers and international athletes.

But beyond the scenic snapshots and adrenaline highs lies a deeper, more transformative journey such as one of jobs, hope, and a renewed sense of identity for the people of the region.

KP’s dramatic geography from the towering Hindukush mountains to lush valleys like Swat, Kumrat, and Chitral offers a natural playground for outdoor sports.

It’s no surprise then that adventure tourism is now a cornerstone of the province's development strategy.

“The diversity for adventure sports here is unmatched,” says Arif Khan, a skiing coach who has watched the transformation firsthand. “A decade ago, we couldn’t even dream of hosting international skiing events. Today, we have foreign athletes coming to compete in Malam Jabba.”

Indeed, the Malam Jabba ski resort stands as a shining symbol of this revival. Equipped with ski lifts, modern lodges, and training facilities, the once-obscure site now regularly hosts national championships and international competitions.

Beyond snow and mountain slopes, KP’s rivers are becoming dynamic stages for water sports. The Swat and Kunhar rivers, once seen only for their scenic beauty, are now alive with the splash of paddles and the cheers of white-water rafters.

“Rafting on the Kunhar has become our most requested activity,” says Abu Zafar, who runs a tour company in Islamabad and often arranged tours for foreign tourists in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“People are amazed that something so thrilling and safe exists right here in Pakistan.”

Even the most remote valleys are getting in on the action. Paragliding events in Chitral, Swat, and Kumrat are offering sweeping aerial views that leave participants breathless not just from excitement, but from the awe of nature untouched.

In August, the KP Culture and Tourism Authority hosted a national trekking expedition to Tirich Mir, Pakistan's highest peak in Chitral outside of the Karakoram range. The event brought in mountaineers and trekkers from across the country, further cementing KP’s image as a serious adventure destination.

Perhaps the most ambitious development yet is the proposed ski resort in Boyun Valley, Kalam.

Spanning over 2,900 acres, the project allocates 1,400 acres for ski slopes all naturally free of trees and another 1,500 acres for hotels, restaurants, and other facilities.

“This isn’t just about skiing,” says Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager of the Tourism and Culture Authority. “It’s about creating livelihoods, supporting communities, and putting KP on the global map as adventure sports destination.”

What sets the Boyun Valley project apart is its emphasis on sustainability. Not a single tree will be cut, and international consultants, including climate risk expert Alexander Stänlichenr, have ensured modern safeguards like early warning systems for floods and extreme weather.

“We’re balancing growth with responsibility,” says Ali Syed. “Our development is rooted in respect for nature, mountains for our people.”

The potential economic ripple effect is enormous. Locals who once relied on seasonal farming or limited trade are now envisioning futures in hospitality, guiding services, ski instruction, and transport.

“During peak season in Malam Jabba, tourists wait hours just to get ski passes,” says Abu Zafar. “A second skiing resort in Kalam will ease that pressure and attract even more visitors, especially from abroad.”

For many, the new resort is not just a development project, but a promise. A promise that young people in Swat and Kalam can dare to dream beyond the mountains that surround them.

“Why can’t the next Olympic skier come from Kalam?” asks Dr Riaz Malik, a local sports doctor. “The talent is here. All we need are the opportunities.”

Swat Valley already boasts seven unique tourism features such as skiing, ice hockey, paragliding, white-water rafting, trout fishing, snowfall, and access via the Swat Motorway. The addition of Boyun Valley’s skiing resort may turns KP into a world-renowned adventure tourism hub.

Ali Syed said that skiing expert Alexander Stänlichenr from Australia shared a global perspective and said the international skiing community is always on the lookout for new, picturesque locations.

Boyun Valley has everything ie natural beauty, altitude, and untapped potential and the project nears provincial cabinet approval. The air in Kalam carries a tangible buzz i.e part anticipation and pride.

“This is not just about tourism,” Ali Syed emphasizes. “It’s about reconnecting our people to the land in a way that honors tradition, celebrates nature, and opens the door to the world.”

From mountain peaks to river valleys, from snowy slopes to soaring skies, KP is redefining itself not through what it has lost in the past, but through what it dares to build for the future.