Thrilling Contests, Cultural Pride Mark Third Day Of Derajat Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

The third-day of the Derajat festival continued to captivate attendees with an exciting lineup of traditional sports and cultural events organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports department

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The third-day of the Derajat festival continued to captivate attendees with an exciting lineup of traditional sports and cultural events organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports department.

Today's events including tent pegging, wrestling, kabaddi, stone lifting, and sack lifting attract large crowds, while a pet show added further charm to the festival atmosphere.

On this occasion, Dignitaries including Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, Director Operations Sports Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Khan, and District Sports Officer Faisal Habib were present at the venue, along with a significant number of spectators.

Over 150 rider clubs from across Pakistan showcased their tent pegging skills at the Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex here, where the thrilling contests are underway.

The Wrestling, traditional "dhodha" matches, and kabaddi contests added to the intensity of the day.

Aslam Pehlwan from Chodhwan delivered an outstanding performance in kabaddi, joined by remarkable displays from Captain Sanjay, Khera, Patak, Israr, and Rafiq Pehlwan, further charging the spectators with their skill and energy.

Kabaddi matches were held between teams representing Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring the event’s inclusive spirit.

In the stone lifting competition, athletes successfully lifted up to 122 kilograms, while the sack lifting category featured a challenging 500-kilogram weight class. Tug of war events were also held, with 44 teams comprising more than 100 wrestlers participating in competitive matchups.

A major highlight will be the much-anticipated wrestling match between Rustam-e-Asia and World Champion Inam Butt and Patha Bhola, scheduled for April 8 at 3:00 p.m.

The informational and food stalls have also been set up across the venue to entertain and engage visitors.

The Derajat Festival, a long-standing cultural celebration in Dera Ismail Khan, continues to draw massive participation from across the country—particularly from Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, and Darya Khan—offering a unique blend of traditional competitions.

