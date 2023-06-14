Thrilling three-day sports event for law enforcers concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A three-day sports event aimed at showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship among law enforcement agencies came to a successful close at the Police Headquarters in Islamabad.

The event witnessed tough competition and camaraderie among teams representing various organizations.

The concluding ceremony, graced by the presence of Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Capital City Police Officer, acknowledged the exceptional efforts exhibited by the participating teams throughout the tournament.

The event saw the active involvement of teams from Islamabad Capital Police, National Highways Authority, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Frontier Constabulary, and the Ministry of Interior, who enthusiastically competed in volleyball, football, and cricket matches.

In a thrilling finale, CDA clashed with the Frontier Constabulary, resulting in an exhilarating showdown.

Ultimately, the Frontier Constabulary emerged as the victors, showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan praised the dedication and commitment displayed by all the participating teams and emphasized the importance of organizing such events in the future. He further emphasized the significance of fostering mutual cooperation among law enforcement agencies for a harmonious society. Dr. Khan expressed his gratitude to all the organizations involved for their valuable contribution, recognizing that these recreational activities not only enhance the skills of the personnel but also promote unity and harmony within the society.

The three-day sports event successfully concluded, leaving behind a sense of camaraderie and renewed determination among law enforcers to work together for the betterment of the community.