Throat slit bodies of two boys found in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The throat-slit bodies of two young boys were found in a dried mountainous water channel in Abak Tangi area of Tank district on Tuesday morning.

Local police said the bodies of the victims, stated to be first cousins, were spotted by the locals in a water channel.

Both of them were slaughtered by unknown killers who dumped their bodies in a dried water channel.

Police said the killers also left a paper piece written with "those indulging in espionage will face the same fate" on it near the bodies.

Police have shifted the bodies to DHQ Tank for post-mortem and collected evidence for investigating the unfortunate incident.