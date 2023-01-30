Through better measures law and order situation can be controlled more effectively: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Monday said that Abbottabad district is a peaceful region and better measures should be taken to improve the law and order and crime more effectively

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Monday said that Abbottabad district is a peaceful region and better measures should be taken to improve the law and order and crime more effectively.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Abbottabad Police officers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail briefed DIG Hazara regarding law and order, traffic development project and security in the district.

DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan while instructing police officers said that strict crackdown should be continued against drug dealers to eradicate the menace from its roots which are rapidly spreading in the society, arrest fugitives in all criminal cases and bring them before the court of law.

He said that no police officer will be allowed to abuse the law and harm people by using their powers illegally. To prevent incidents of terrorism in the province, the security of all sensitive and important places should be made more effective by regularly checking the arrangements.

Tahir Ayub Khan directed police officers that all FIRs should be registered online in time under Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) system in all police stations.

DIG Hazara while talking about traffic said that there are many traffic problems in Abbottabad district and the best traffic plan should be prepared to improve the flow of traffic.

He said that actions should be taken against vehicles un-fit for road or without permits. There should be meetings with the officials of schools, colleges, universities, plazas and big shopping malls to solve the parking problems and ensure no illegal parking on the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

In the meeting Additional SP Headquarters, SP Traffic Warden, SP Investigation, ASP Cantt and DSPs of all circles participated were present.