UrduPoint.com

Through Better Measures Law And Order Situation Can Be Controlled More Effectively: DIG Hazara

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Through better measures law and order situation can be controlled more effectively: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Monday said that Abbottabad district is a peaceful region and better measures should be taken to improve the law and order and crime more effectively

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan Monday said that Abbottabad district is a peaceful region and better measures should be taken to improve the law and order and crime more effectively.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Abbottabad Police officers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail briefed DIG Hazara regarding law and order, traffic development project and security in the district.

DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan while instructing police officers said that strict crackdown should be continued against drug dealers to eradicate the menace from its roots which are rapidly spreading in the society, arrest fugitives in all criminal cases and bring them before the court of law.

He said that no police officer will be allowed to abuse the law and harm people by using their powers illegally. To prevent incidents of terrorism in the province, the security of all sensitive and important places should be made more effective by regularly checking the arrangements.

Tahir Ayub Khan directed police officers that all FIRs should be registered online in time under Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) system in all police stations.

DIG Hazara while talking about traffic said that there are many traffic problems in Abbottabad district and the best traffic plan should be prepared to improve the flow of traffic.

He said that actions should be taken against vehicles un-fit for road or without permits. There should be meetings with the officials of schools, colleges, universities, plazas and big shopping malls to solve the parking problems and ensure no illegal parking on the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

In the meeting Additional SP Headquarters, SP Traffic Warden, SP Investigation, ASP Cantt and DSPs of all circles participated were present.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Law And Order Police Station Vehicles Road Traffic Criminals All From Best Court

Recent Stories

Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hin ..

Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hints at Putting Sweden on Separa ..

2 minutes ago
 Peshawar blast condemned

Peshawar blast condemned

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits under-construction Kalma Chowk ..

Commissioner visits under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University issues roll number slips

Punjab University issues roll number slips

2 minutes ago
 Tickets for exhibition match at Bugti Stadium put ..

Tickets for exhibition match at Bugti Stadium put on sale  

12 minutes ago
 Russia, Pakistan in Talks Over Resumption of Direc ..

Russia, Pakistan in Talks Over Resumption of Direct Flights - Russian Foreign Mi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.